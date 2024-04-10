Dong Nai organises traditional New Year celebration for Lao, Cambodian students
The Dong Nai People’s Committee on April 10 organised a get-together to celebrate the traditional New Year festivals of Laos - Bunpimay, and Cambodia - Chol Chnam Thmay as well as the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia Cultural Festival for nearly 100 students from the two neighbouring countries in the southern province.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai People's Committee Nguyen Son Hung extended New Year wishes to Lao and Cambodian students, and highlighted the special relations between Vietnam and Laos as well as Vietnam and Cambodia which are a priceless asset of the three nations.
He reviewed cooperation between Dong Nai and its Lao and Cambodian partners, adding that in 2015, the locality established the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association that draw more than 6,000 members.
The associations have contributed to promoting the friendship, solidarity and mutual understanding among people of the three countries in general as well as Dong Nai and Lao and Cambodian localities in particular, he said.
Hung noted that Dong Nai has trained 245 students from Laos and Cambodia at different levels, and provided the best conditions for them to study and bring their knowledge for the construction and defence in their country.
Each year, the province holds celebrations of the traditional New Year festivals for Lao and Cambodian students as part of efforts to care for them, he added.
The official said he hopes the students will act as positive factor for the promotion of the solidarity, friendship and close bonding among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, contributing to build an ASEAN Community of peace, cooperation and development.
Deputy Consul General of Laos in Ho Chi Minh City Amphay Souvannaseng thanked leaders of Dong Nai for cooperation with Lao and Cambodian partners as well as their care for students from the two countries.
He said he believes that the solidarity and close relationship among Vietnam - Laos - Cambodia will continue to be maintained and thrive.
At the event, leaders of Dong Nai presented gifts to Lao and Cambodian students, and joined the traditional practices of Lao and Cambodian people in the New Year celebrations. Participants had a chance to enjoy art performances, special dishes and the traditional folk games of Laos and Cambodia./.