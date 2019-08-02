Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– Foreign investors in the southern province of Dong Nai disbursed more than 860 million USD in the first seven months of 2019, 7 percent higher than the yearly target.Notably, during the period, the Japanese-funded SMC Manufacturing Vietnam in the Long Duc industrial park paid out more than 200 million USD, while the Samoan-invested Longwell company in the Dau Giay industrial park disbursed a sum worth about 50 million USD.Mai Van Nhon, Deputy Director of the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority, said the annual average disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the province is at 1 billion USD.The positive seven-month figure meant that these FDI projects have been implemented right after being licenced, he added.According to the agency, so far this year to date, local industrial zones attracted over 1.1billion USD worth of FDI, surpassing the goal set for the period by 14 percent.The total FDI and disbursement are projected to hit 2 billion USD and 1.5 billion USD for the entire year, respectively.-VNA