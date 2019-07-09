Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai on July 9 held a working session with the Institute of Researching Educational Sciences (IRES) on piloting a sex education programme for children from 3-5 years old to prevent sexual abuse against them.



A representative from the IRES said that the programme aims to provide the children with sex awareness and knowledge and self defence skills.



The programme targets three subjects - teachers, parents and children. The teachers and parents will receive scientific knowledge of sex education as well as methods to give the education to children, thus ensuring their smooth coordination in the work.



Meanwhile, the children will learn how to protect themselves.



Nguyen Hoa Hiep, Vice Chairwoman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee said that sexual abuse is a problem of social concern. But sex education for teachers, parents and children has yet to receive adequate attention.



Therefore, the provincial People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Education and Training to take the charge of implementing a pilot programme to give sex education to children from 3-5 years old.



If effective, the programme will be conducted across the province, she said.-VNA