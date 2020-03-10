The General Hospital in Long Khanh region has piloted electronic medical record system since August 2019 in all departments, divisions of its hospital. To date, more than 700 doctors and staff members have made great efforts in using electronic medical record system, replacing traditional paper-based records.



Since the implementation of electronic medical record, each patient is provided with an ID number. Every time when they come to the hospital, they only need to give their ID number to the doctors.



Dong Nai is the first province receiving the Ministry of Health’s approval to implement electronic medical record system. The Dong Nai province’s health sector aims to implement the system in all health units by 2022./.

VNA