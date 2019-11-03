Dong Nai plans more industrial parks
Long Thanh Industrial Park in Dong Nai province is one of the IPs that are full (Photo: cpv.org.vn)
Dong Nai (VNS/VNA) — The southern province of Dong Nai plans to add more industrial parks for the 2021-30 period, according to the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA).
Six localities in the province have proposed the provincial authorities add more industrial parks, including Long Thanh, Cam My, Thong Nhat and Trang Bom and Nhon Trach districts and Long Khanh city. The area of each industrial park is between 200ha and 900ha.
The province will also expand existing industrial parks in the province because they are nearly full.
Now, Dong Nai has 35 industrial parks (IPs) approved by the Government. Of which, there are 31 IPs in operation, one IP under construction and three IPs calling for investment and completing procedures with a total area of over 10,000ha.
Cao Tien Sy, head of the DIZA’s Management Board, said Dong Nai is a leading province in attraction for domestic and foreign investment but it has not seen enough construction of IPs.
The province considers environmental protection a priority and attracts high-tech projects that do not have the potential to cause pollution.
So far, about 43 countries and territories invested in 1,700 projects in Dong Nai, including over 1,200 foreign-invested projects with total investment of 24 billion USD.
In promoting investment attraction in industrial production, Dong Nai has established relations with companies and localities around the world. That has made the province gradually improve the level of science and technology, facilitating international integration.
Along with the development of IPs in Dong Nai, other related services are developing rapidly, such as logistics, construction, healthcare and housing./.