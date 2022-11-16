Society Dialogue promotes Vietnam-US labour cooperation The 16th Vietnam-US labour dialogue took place in Hanoi on November 16, gathering representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the US Department of Labour, and the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Society PM applauds 120-year achievements of Hanoi Medical University Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of the Hanoi Medical University (HMU) and the 40th Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) on November 16.

Society Urbanisation rate to reach at least 45% by 2025 Vietnam’s urbanisation rate would be at least 45% by 2025 and over 50% by 2030 under an action programme adopted by the Government.

Society Measures sought to enhance efficiency of law communications work among OVs A conference was jointly held by the Ministry of Justice’s Law Dissemination and Education Department and Vietnam News Agency’s Vietnam Law and Legal Forum Magazine in Hanoi on November 15 to discuss measures to strengthen communications work on policies and laws among overseas Vietnamese (OV) community.