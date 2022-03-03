Dong Nai posts trade surplus of over 1.5 billion USD
The southern province of Dong Nai enjoyed a trade surplus of over 1.5 billion USD in the first two months of 2022, the highest in the past three years, according to the provincial Statistics Office.
The locality earned 4.4 billion USD from exports in January – February, up nearly 32 percent compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile it spent nearly 2.9 billion USD on imports in the period, up over 9 percent year-on-year.
Foreign-invested businesses contributed nearly 3.3 billion USD to the locality’s export revenue, the office said.
Groups of products enjoying good growth in the period included machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts; wooden product; footwear; textiles; and computers, electronic products and components. The US, Europe and Japan were the biggest importers of Dong Nai’s commodities.
Local firms have also imported chemicals, steel, machinery and equipment from Asian and European countries to serve their production expansion and technological innovation.
According to Director of the office Tran Quoc Tuan, Dong Nai's exports increased sharply because the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled and local businesses have boosted production for new orders.
The locality’s exports are forecast to further expand in the coming time as many companies have opened more workshops and recruited tens of thousands of workers in order to strengthen their production capacity./.