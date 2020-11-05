Dong Nai province surpasses annual target in FDI attraction
The southern province of Dong Nai expects to secure 1.18 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the January-November period, which is already higher than the target of 1.1 billion USD set for 2020 as a whole.
The southern province of Dong Nai expects to secure 1.18 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the January-November period. (Photo: VNA)
Dong Nai (VNA) - The southern province of Dong Nai expects to secure 1.18 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the January-November period, which is already higher than the target of 1.1 billion USD set for 2020 as a whole.
According to deputy head of the management board of the province’s industrial parks, Pham Van Cuong, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control, many investors have contacted the board to lease land for their operations, and the number of FDI projects in the locality is expected to increase to the end of the year.
In the first ten months of the year, Dong Nai attracted nearly 160 FDI projects, 98 of which increased their registered capital by a total of more than 700 million USD.
Local departments and sectors joined hands amid the pandemic to create favourable conditions for foreign investors and experts, which helped the province to carry out the dual tasks of controlling COVID-19 and boosting economic development.
The completion of infrastructure at industrial parks and the acceleration of administrative reforms were also prioritised by local authorities.
Dong Nai is striving to attract 5-6 billion USD in FDI during the 2021-2025 period and 6-7 billion USD during 2026-2030./.