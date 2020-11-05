Business Ho Chi Minh City expands regional tourism linkages The Department of Tourism and the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City on November 4 announced a plan to organise a tourism development connectivity programme between the city and localities in the expanded northwestern region, the northeastern region, and the central key economic zone next week.

Business Trade defence measures applied on 12 bln USD worth of Vietnamese exports The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) held a workshop on November 4 to discuss tools to protect businesses against trade defence lawsuits in export markets in the context of integration.

Business Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight schedules in anticipation of Storm Goni The Vietnam Airlines Group has decided to adjust flight schedules on November 5 to avoid impact of Storm Goni in south-central localities.