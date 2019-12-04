Business Vietnam’s wood exports likely to reach 11 bln USD in 2019 Vietnam’s export turnover of wood and forestry products is forecast to hit 11 billion USD in 2019, according to an official from the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VAF).

Business Vietnam enjoys trade surplus with Israel in first 10 months Two-way trade between Vietnam and Israel hit around 899 million USD in the first 10 months of 2019, with Vietnam enjoying a trade surplus of 401 million USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts over 9 billion USD in trade surplus In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam's export turnover increased by 7.8% and its import value increased by 7.4% over the same period last year.

Business Over 1.12 billion USD mobilised from G-bond auctions on HNX The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 25 auctions in November, mobilising over 26 trillion VND (1.12 billion USD) worth of G-bonds, up 29 percent from the previous month.