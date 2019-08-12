Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The southern province of Dong Nai has announced the first death from dengue fever.Phan Van Phuc, an official from the provincial disease control centre, said on August 12 that the patient is Vu Le Thu Huyen, born in 1983 and residing in Dong Hoa commune, Trang Bom district.Huyen was admitted to Thong Nhat General Hospital on August 10 and died in the early morning of August 12.The local medical sector has taken measures to prevent dengue fever from spreading, while stepping up the communication work to raise public awareness of the disease.According to the provincial disease control centre, from the beginning of this year, Dong Nai has reported over 9,200 cases of dengue fever, up nearly three times as compared with the same period last year.Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. There is no specific vaccine and treatment for dengue. -VNA