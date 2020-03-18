Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway
The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.
The Dong Nai People’s Committee suggested widening the road from four to 10-12 lanes to solve traffic jam. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)
Dong Nai (VNA) – The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.
The expressway starts at An Phu intersection in HCM City’s District 2 and ends at Dau Giay interchange in southern Dong Nai’s Thong Nhat district.
The Dong Nai People’s Committee suggested widening the road from four to 10-12 lanes to solve traffic jam.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung said the expressway was put into operation in 2005 with four lanes.
It is a main transport axis connecting to Long Thanh airport in Dong Nai province, he said, adding that the land clearance, compensation and resettlement project for the airport and key transport works are being carried out in the locality.
To ensure regional transport connection, particularly with Long Thanh airport, the committee proposed the Prime Minister arrange capital and earmark part of the central budget to implement the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway.
Local authorities also recommended the Government leader direct the Ministry of Transport to invest in building the Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway soon to promote links between the Central Highlands and the airport./.