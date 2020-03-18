Society Red silk cotton trees in full bloom Red silk cotton trees, whose scientific name is Bombax ceiba, are blossoming in the northern province of Ninh Binh.

Society Hanoi ranks first in food safety managment Hanoi topped the country in terms of the management of food safety over agro-forestry-fishery products in 2019, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s recently-announced rankings.

Society HCM City’s youths join hands for social service activities Nearly 200,000 members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, young people, and local residents in Ho Chi Minh City joined hands for a two-week voluntary social service campaign.

Society Infographic Face masks required for all in public places As from March 16, 2020, Việt Nam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Việt Nam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.