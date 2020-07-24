Dong Nai to train high-quality workers for Long Thanh int’l airport
The Long Thanh International Airport needs employees who are not only professional and disciplined but also know foreign languages, leaders of training institutions have said.
Dong Nai province organised a seminar on training human resources for the upcoming Long Thành Airport. (Photo: VNA)
Dong Nai (VNA) - The Long Thanh International Airport needs employees who are not only professional and disciplined but also know foreign languages, leaders of training institutions have said.
They were speaking at a recent seminar on training human resources for the airport project organised by the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of southern Dong Nai province, where the airport is located.
Attending the event were representatives of the Vietnam Association of Aviation Science and Technology and a number of vocational schools in Dong Nai among others.
Huynh Van Tinh, Director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, unveiled a plan to create jobs and offer vocational training to members of nearly 4,870 households affected by the airport construction.
Each would be provided with tuition fees for certain training courses or 3 million VND for basic vocational training courses of less than three months.
After the training, they would be offered preferential loans like poor households are.
The province will also support them financially if they prefer to work overseas.
Authorities found out recently that of 6,500 affected locals aged 15 and above, 700 would like to pursue a career overseas or change their jobs, while the rest prefer to get receiving vocational training, work in cooperatives or continue with what they have been doing.
Most young people currently in school said they desire to work at the airport after they graduate.
Armed with these findings, the province plans to organise vocational training for locals and work with the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam to keep abreast of labour needs, especially with the start and completion of construction of the airport, Tinh said.
At the seminar, representatives of several training institutes said the airport workers have to be disciplined and understand work ethics, and have some cultural knowledge since they would be the ones interacting with foreign visitors and creating an impression about the country.
Foreign language training, especially English, would be emphasised, they said.
Deputy Director of the Vietnam Aviation Science and Technology Institute Do Hong Truong said the airport would need around 14,000 employees in its first phase and 37,000 finally.
The Long Thanh International Airport covers a total area of more than 5,580 hectares six communes in Long Thanh district in Dong Nai province.
The airport’s total investment is 336.63 trillion VND (some 14.5 billion USD), with construction divided into three phases.
In the first phase expected to be completed by 2025, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other support works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.
Once fully operational, the Long Thanh Airport will reduce the load at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, handling 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of freight each year./.
