Society Corruption hinders fight against smuggling, trade fraud Crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees, said Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh.

Society Nearly 270 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Cuba, Germany Vietnamese authorities, representative agencies in Cuba and Germany and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with local counterparts to bring home nearly 270 Vietnamese citizens from the two nations from July 22-24.

Society Experts raise the alarm about e-cigarette smoking among youths Experts voiced concerns over the alarming prevalence of e-cigarette and heat cigarette smoking among young people in Vietnam during a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23.

Society Voluntary blood donation campaign spreads nationwide The voluntary blood donation campaign Red Journey 2020 will continue to be conducted in 10 more provinces and cities, aiming to achieve the target of this year which is to collect 50,000 blood units.