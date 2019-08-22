Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern province of Dong Nai is completing its transport infrastructure and boosting administrative reform to improve local business climate as a measure to luring more foreign investors.



Currently, a series of key transport projects are underway in the locality, including the Long Thanh international airport, and the Dau Giay – Phan Thiet and Ben Luc – Long Thanh highways.



According to Ho Van Ha, Director of the provincial Planning and Investment, the province houses 35 industrial parks (IPs), of which 32 have been put into operation with occupation rate reaching 78.5 percent.



Dong Nai is home to 1,804 foreign-invested projects worth nearly 33 billion USD from 45 countries and territories, with the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and Japan the top investors.



Ha said Dong Nai prioritises high-tech and environmentally friendly projects, while rejecting labour-intensive and low-tech ones.



The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dong Nai topped 1.14 billion USD in the first seven months, or 114 percent of the 2019 target.



Statistics from the provincial management board of IPs showed a high FDI disbursement rate during the period at 107 percent, with 800 million USD disbursed.



The total FDI attraction and disbursement are projected to hit 2 billion USD and 1.5 billion USD for the entire year, respectively.-VNA