More than 35.1 trillion VND (1.52 billion USD) in public investment will be allocated in 2021, including nearly 22.86 trillion VND for Long Thanh International Airport. - Improving the business climate is part of the southern province of Dong Nai’s efforts to boost its economic growth during 2021-2025, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung said at a recent conference.The province will create favourable conditions for local businesses and people to carry out administrative procedures, particularly in the prioritised fields of agriculture, rural development, exports, investment attraction, and startups.Focus will be sharpened on mobilising resources and securing effective investment in technical infrastructure, improving public services, and investing in key projects and high-quality human resources training.In particular, the province sees transport infrastructure development as a means of creating a breakthrough in the local economy.More than 35.1 trillion VND (1.52 billion USD) in public investment will be allocated in 2021, including nearly 22.86 trillion VND for Long Thanh International Airport.

In the next five years, the province will speed up planning work and procedures to expand and open additional industrial parks to lure more domestic and FDI projects.



According to the provincial People’s Committee, its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 4.44 percent in 2020, or 1.53 percent higher than the national level.



Despite the formidable challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dong Nai province introduced economic recovery measures in a timely manner, creating a premise for economic development in 2021.



Its industrial production value surged 6.2 percent last year, while the agro-forestry-fishery sector saw growth of 3.17 percent, higher than national rates of 3.35 percent and 2.82 percent, respectively. Local State budget collection topped 54.2 trillion VND, or 2 percent higher than the estimate.



Dong Nai attracted 29 trillion VND in domestic investment, or 290 percent of the annual plan, while attracting 1.3 billion USD in FDI, or 30 percent higher than the annual plan.



There have been many silver linings during the pandemic, with the province registering more than 4,000 enterprises in 2020, up 6 percent year-on-year, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Ho Van Ha said, adding that the number of businesses in the province now totals over 41,000.



Ha stressed that Dong Nai has been a leading locality in terms of industrial development, with 31 operational industrial parks with occupancy rates of over 82 percent.



It jumped three spots in 2020 compared to 2018 in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), to 23rd out of Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces, posting 65.82 points on a 100-point scale, he said, adding that this is a vivid illustration of the improvement in the local administrative apparatus./.

