Dong Nai (VNA) – Exports in the southern province of Dong Nai hit 12.2 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, up nearly 12 percent annually, according to the provincial Statistics Bureau.



During the period, imports in the province reached 10.4 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 1.8 billion USD, accounting for more than 64 percent of the country’s total, reported the General Statistics Office.



The province’s high export currency earners include footwear at 2.4 billion USD, up nearly 11 percent year-on-year; apparel 1.3 billion USD, 7 percent; and fiber 1.1 billion USD, 17 percent.



The provincial Department of Industry and Trade attributed high export growth to the stable world economy and the high demand with increasing orders from businesses.



Apart from traditional markets such as the US, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the EU, enterprises also tapped into free trade agreements that Vietnam signed with countries to enjoy tax incentives, expand markets, and boost exports.



According to the department, Dong Nai is forecast to achieve a trade surplus of over 2.5 billion USD later this year.



Last year, the province recorded nearly 2.2 billion USD in trade surplus, making up 77 percent of the country’s total of 2.7 billion USD. –VNA