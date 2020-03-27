Dong Nai’s industrial production slows down due to COVID-19
Dong Nai (VNA) – The index of industrial production (IIP) in the southern province of Dong Nai went up 6.6 percent in March year-on-year, reported the provincial statistics department.
The first-quarter figure only rose by 6.11 percent annually due to the shortage of input materials imported from China amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Those growth rates are much lower than the rates recorded in the same period in past years.
Several industries reported declines or lower growth such as metallurgy was down 13.74 percent, beverages 8.71 percent and electronics 6.58 percent.
A number of firms, especially electronics producers, had to cancel contracts while others operated perfunctorily.
Also according to the department, seven out of 27 local industries posted decreases in production, the highest in recent years./.
