Dong Nai’s major industries maintain high growth rate in February
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) of the southern province of Dong Nai recorded a year-on-year increase of 23 percent in February despite impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the provincial statistics office.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Dong Nai (VNA) – The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) of the southern province of Dong Nai recorded a year-on-year increase of 23 percent in February despite impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the provincial statistics office.
Major industries of the province such as garment, leather and footwear and wood processing maintained high growth rate thanks to large stock of materials and existing export contracts.
Food manufacturing and processing surged 30 percent against the same period last year, while the textile sectors expanded 23 percent and garment making over 28 percent.
Leather and related products picked up nearly 30 percent in February, and 17.6 percent in the first two months of the year.
The leather and footwear industry, which accounts for the lion’s share in terms of value of Dong Nai’s industrial sector, raked in nearly 686 million USD from export in the month.
Other sectors seeing high growth rate in February included furniture and the processing industry, with 29 percent and 8.6 percent increases, respectively.
In contrast, metal production reported a year-on-year decline of 6.5 percent due to a decrease in Vietnam’s steel export and the impact of imported steel.
Meanwhile, the production of electricity and gas dropped 1.8 percent.
Local authorities said that if the COVID-19 epidemic prolongs in upcoming months, the province will face a shortage of materials, which are mainly imported from China./.
Major industries of the province such as garment, leather and footwear and wood processing maintained high growth rate thanks to large stock of materials and existing export contracts.
Food manufacturing and processing surged 30 percent against the same period last year, while the textile sectors expanded 23 percent and garment making over 28 percent.
Leather and related products picked up nearly 30 percent in February, and 17.6 percent in the first two months of the year.
The leather and footwear industry, which accounts for the lion’s share in terms of value of Dong Nai’s industrial sector, raked in nearly 686 million USD from export in the month.
Other sectors seeing high growth rate in February included furniture and the processing industry, with 29 percent and 8.6 percent increases, respectively.
In contrast, metal production reported a year-on-year decline of 6.5 percent due to a decrease in Vietnam’s steel export and the impact of imported steel.
Meanwhile, the production of electricity and gas dropped 1.8 percent.
Local authorities said that if the COVID-19 epidemic prolongs in upcoming months, the province will face a shortage of materials, which are mainly imported from China./.