Society HoSE joins stock exchanges worldwide in promoting gender equality The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on March 9 joined stock exchanges around the world in a global initiative called “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” - a partnership that highlights the economic imperative of empowering women in the workplace, marketplace, and community.

Society Ha Tinh police prosecute tiger bone glue maker Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on March 9 launched legal proceedings against a local man for violating regulations on wildlife protection, under Article 234 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Society Nine foreigners arrested for illegal entry Nine foreigners entering Vietnam illegally and one Vietnamese citizen were handed over to the Medical Centre of Dong Phu district in southern Binh Phuoc province on March 9 for concentrated quarantine, as regulated.

Society Construction of underground section of Nhon-Hanoi Station railway to start in May Construction of a 4-km underground section of the Hanoi urban railway line No.3 (Nhon-Hanoi Station) will commence after May 1, with four underground stations from Station 9 in Kim Ma to Station 12 in Hanoi Station.