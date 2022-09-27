Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Fighting human trafficking is one of the fields of cooperation in an agreement signed between the Women’s Union of the southern province of Dong Thap and the Cambodian Women for Peace & Development Association of Prey Veng province on September 27.The agreement for 2022-2027 was signed at a conference held by the two women’s organisations in Dong Thap’s Cao Lanh city to review their joint work in the period from 2017 to 2022.The two sides also vowed to coordinate to advocate the advancement of women and develop tourism.Over the past five years, the two women’s organisations have shared experience in strengthening their organization, expanding membership and renewing the content and methods of operation.In particular, their collaboration in communication work to prevent and curb the trafficking of women and children across the border has proved effective. /.