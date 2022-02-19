Mangoes of Dong Thap province are export ed to Europe for the first time. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – The Mekong province of Dong Thap held a ceremony on February 19 to announce the export of the first batch of mangoes to the European market in 2022.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Huynh Minh Tuan, after the first shipment of Vietnamese mangoes was exported to the United States in 2019, the province's authorities have always paid attention to promoting trade and calling for investment to push up the development of all types of fruits, especially mangoes, ensuring that they meet the standard of choosy markets including the European market.



Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, Director of Vietnam Golden Gate JSC, one of the two companies that exported the mangoes to Europe, said that 8 tonnes of mangoes are expected to arrive in Europe by March.



Mango is one of the key commodities in the agricultural restructuring scheme of the province. It has focused on investing resources for this type of fruit in terms of technical infrastructure, applying scientific and technological advances to production. Thus, the mangoes of Dong Thap province have been granted geographical indications.



The province has established eight cooperatives, 37 cooperative groups, and 23 clubs of mango growers as well as engaged in the production and consumption for more than 1,000 hectares./.