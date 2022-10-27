Environment Seminar looks to promote Dak Lak as elephant-friendly destination The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, in coordination with Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV), on October 25 held a seminar entitled “Tourism companies join hands to promote the image of Dak Lak – an elephant-friendly destination”.

Environment More turtle species found in Khanh Hoa The management board of Hon Ba Nature Reserve in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa recently announced that it has discovered a species of mountain turtle which is listed among the wild animals threatened with extinction.

Environment Education for Nature Vietnam issues 2021 law enforcement responsiveness report The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on October 24 issued an annual report reviewing efforts of 62 cities and provinces in handling wildlife violations reported by the public in 2021, excluding Bac Lieu province which registered no cases.

Environment Products, technological solutions adaptable to climate change displayed in Can Tho A fair displaying products and technological solutions adaptable to climate change in the Mekong Delta kicked off on October 21 in Can Tho city.