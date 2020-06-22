Business 43mn USD solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

Business EU to remove tariffs on Vietnamese tuna once trade deal takes effect The European Union (EU) will eliminate tariffs on fresh and frozen Vietnamese tuna products, with 11,500 tonnes of canned tuna and 500 tonnes of canned fish balls exempted annually, once a free trade pact the two sides have signed comes into effect possibly in August.