Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has so far mobilised over 208 billion VND (8.94 million USD) for the construction of public works and infrastructure systems as part of the new-style rural area building programme in eight border communes of Tan Hong, Hong Ngu districts and Hong Ngu town.The capital mostly came from the central and local budgets, and contributions from the community, said Nguyen Thanh Hung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap.Hung said that in the first six months of this year, 39 public works were built in the eight localities at a cost of 32 billion VND, while many transport works have been repaired and upgraded.At the same time, 28 irrigation and power supply works were constructed, including six clean water supply works that provide safe water to soldiers in four border guard posts and 1,900 border residents.Twenty-one flood-resilient works worth over 19 billion VND were built at local schools.So far, Dong Thap has two border communes – Tan Hoi and Binh Thanh – recognised as new-style rural areas.Meanwhile, the prevention and combat against cross-border criminals have been strengthened, ensuring security and defence, creating favourable conditions for locals in economic development.Currently, the eight communes have had concrete roads allowing vehicles to access their downtown, while 99.64 percent of locals have enjoyed power supply, and 97 percent of households have been provided with clean water. Per capita income of locals has reached 35.74 million per year.In the first six months of this year, the rate of poor households in the communes was reduced 3.67 percent.-VNA