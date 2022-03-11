Travel Foreign, domestic tourists should be treated equally: think tanks Some advisory bodies have pointed out the medical rules discouraging foreign tourists from coming to Vietnam, stressing that foreign and domestic travellers should receive the same treatment.

Vietnam Airlines resumes seven domestic routes to serve summer tourism peak National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to reopen seven domestic routes connecting tourist destinations to serve travel demand during the peak of the tourism season in summer.

Kien Giang pours 51 billion VND in key tourism projects The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang plans to invest 51 trillion VND (2.2 million USD) in tourism projects to revive its tourism sector which has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi aims to attract more tourists to cultural relic sites Hanoi authorities are working to attract more tourists to the capital city's cultural relic sites, especially when the country completely reopens the tourism sector from March 15.