Dong Thap receives medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)Dong Thap (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s chapter in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, on September 7, received medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control from organisations inside and outside the locality.
Of the aid, the Samaritan’s Pure International Relief organisation donated 110,000 medical masks, 1,000 protective suits, and 1,000 antiseptic gel bottles worth about 400 million VND (17,575 USD) in total; Mobifone Dong Thap 120,000 medical masks valued at 80 million VND; and the local association of female entrepreneurs 500 protective clothes, 2,000 gloves, and eight boxes of N95 masks worth 50 million VND.
At the handover ceremony, Vo Ngoc Thanh, Vice Chairman of the provincial VFF chapter, said he appreciated the assistance, saying such donations are important given complicated developments of the pandemic.
The donations will be distributed to the province's localities and units serving frontline forces.
As of September 6 morning, the chapter had received 41.7 billion VND in financial assistance and over 25 billion VND worth of medical supplies and necessities for the province’s pandemic prevention work.
As of 6am on September 7, Dong Thap had recorded a total of 7,578 COVID-19 cases, including 5,672 recoveries and 163 deaths./.