Environment Vietnam attends seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An shared Vietnam’s roadmap to form electricity and energy markets towards efficient and sustainable power development at the seventh Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD) that took place virtually on March 16.

Environment Storms, tropical depressions predicted for north, central Vietnam Storms and tropical depressions are likely to hit the northern region and the northern reaches of the central region during August and September, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Business NA delegation checks bauxite projects in Central Highlands A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) inspected bauxite ore mining projects of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) in the Central Highlands on March 15.