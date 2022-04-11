Business Central bank to regulate fintech banking The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has been developing a sandbox for fintech banking and gathering feedback on a draft regulating the sector.

Business Online searches for 'cryptocurrency' rise sharply during pandemic Google searches for “cryptocurrency” increased sharply in recent years as Vietnamese sought investment channels, especially during the pandemic with social distancing measures in place, which forced people to stay home.

Business Tariff quotas for rice, dried tobacco imported from Cambodia announced The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued a circular stipulating the import of rice and dried tobacco leaves originating from Cambodia under tariff quotas for 2021 and 2022.

Business Agro-forestry-fisheries exports triple in Q1 Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product export and import turnover was estimated at 22.6 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 6.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).