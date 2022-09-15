Society Vietnam News Agency a reliable news source in cyberspace The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is developing as a mainstream multimedia organisation. In addition to traditional publishing, it has taken the initiative in posting information on social media to distribute official news, as part of contributing to fulfilling the political task of updating regulations and policies from the Party and the State.

Society 77 years as a reliable news source On September 15, 1945, the Vietnam News Agency (known as VNA) aired the full text of the Declaration of Independence, telling the world that Vietnam had become an independent nation. That day also marked the birth of the country’s only national news agency.

Society Buddhists carry out social activities worth over 500 million USD The board for charitable and social affairs of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee and its chapters nationwide have carried out charitable and social activities totalling over 12 trillion VND (508 million USD) during 2017 - 2022.