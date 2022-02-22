Dong Thap works to raise quality of exported mangoes
The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, one of Vietnam's key fruit growing localities, is focusing on improving the quality of its exported mangoes.
Dong Thap mangoes (Photo: VNA)
Recently, the province shipped the first batch of mangoes - one of the key commodities in its agricultural restructuring scheme - to the European market.
At present, Dong Thap is growing nearly 13,000 hectares of mangoes, with a total output of around 113,000 tonnes a year. Of the total area, 353 hectares are being planted in line with VietGAP standards and 55 hectares with GlobalGAP practices to serve export.
The province has also registered 62 growing area codes for export to the Chinese market with 3,927 hectares; and 45 other codes for export to other developed countries with 988 hectares.
It has focused resources on this type of fruit in terms of technical infrastructure, and applying scientific and technological advances to production. Thus, the mangoes of Dong Thap province have been granted geographical indications.
Dong Thap has established eight cooperatives, 37 cooperative groups, and 23 clubs of mango growers as well as engaged in the production and consumption for more than 1,000 hectares./.