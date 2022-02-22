Business Taxes and fees to be cut to curb petrol prices Vietnam will need to cut taxes and fees, in addition to using the petroleum price stabilisation fund if petrol prices keep rising, said a leader from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam pins high hope on export of phones, components The export of phones, which contribute annually over 50 billion USD in the last three years, is expected to help Vietnam expand its total export turnover by 6-8 percent in 2022.

Business Farming pearls from mussels a potential industry for Vietnam Raising mussels for pearls could be a promising industry in Vietnam, thanks to favourable weather conditions, long coastlines and warm seas, said the Standing Vice Chairman of Vietnam Fishery Association Nguyen Chu Hoi.