Dong Van Karst Plateau Geopark
Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark is located in the northeastern province of Ha Giang. Its landscape is spectacular and unique with high mountains and deep canyons.
Covering a total area of 2,356 km2, the Dong Van Karst Plateau Geo-Park is 80 percent limestone and contains the fossils of thousands of species of prehistoric creatures from 400-600 million years ago. (Photo: VNA)
Vuong family’s residence in Xa Phin commune, Dong Van district, Ha Giang province. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Giang is known as a paradise with beautiful buckwheat flowers and rice terraces. (Photo: VNA)
Lung Cu flag tower, a symbol of national sovereignty. (Photo: VNA)
Ma Pi Leng peak. (Photo: VNA)