At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) on August 5 received 500 made-in-Vietnam respirators worth 120 billion VND (5.21 million USD) from donors to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance was presented by Van Lang University, the Van Thinh Phat Group, and the Metran Company.

The VFF also received an additional 11.7 billion VND from Truong Quoc Chinh, owner of Hoa Lan Resort, together with the national association of orchid lovers.

At the handover ceremony, President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man spoke highly of the support provided in recent times, adding that it demonstrates the patriotism and social responsibility of organisations and individuals at home and abroad in the fight against the pandemic.

Donations in excess of 2.1 trillion VND in cash and kind have been offered to the VFF and its affiliates nationwide, Man noted.

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long underlined that the country’s health system has spared no efforts to help Da Nang and nearby Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces tackle COVID-19.

The provision of the 500 respirators also proves Vietnam’s potential in manufacturing high-tech medical equipment, he noted, vowing that the Ministry of Health will quickly send the machines to hospitals providing treatment to COVID-19 patients./.