Steel structures exported by Doosan Vina at Onahama port in Fukushima prefecture (Photo: VNA)

- Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam shipped 331 tonnes of steel structures to Japan’s IHI Transport Machinery in Fukushima prefecture on May 20.It was the sixth delivery and the final batch in a project signed in October 2019 to supply over 3,000 tonnes of steel structures for the installation of a conveyor belt.Earlier, on May 13, Doosan Vina shipped the first batch of boiler pressure components using waste-to-energy technology to a power plant in Fushimi in Kyoto.Since the beginning of this year, it has delivered over 260 batches of steel products weighing 13,000 tonnes to Thailand, Japan, and the domestic market./.