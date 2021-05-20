Business Container cargo growth in double digits this year The total volume of goods passing through Vietnam’s seaports reached nearly 296 million tonnes in the first five months of this year, up 5 percent year-on-year despite the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Mazda recalls over 61,000 faulty vehicles Mazda has recalled a total of 61,517 imported and domestically-assembled vehicles in Vietnam for repair and replacement of faulty fuel pumps.

Business Minimarts to determine growth of modern distribution channels Modern distribution channels in Vietnam will be diversified by small stores in 2021, especially minimarts, market researchers Nielsen have said.