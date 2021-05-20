Doosan Vina exports over 3,000 tonnes of steel structures to Japan
Steel structures exported by Doosan Vina at Onahama port in Fukushima prefecture (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) - Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam shipped 331 tonnes of steel structures to Japan’s IHI Transport Machinery in Fukushima prefecture on May 20.
It was the sixth delivery and the final batch in a project signed in October 2019 to supply over 3,000 tonnes of steel structures for the installation of a conveyor belt.
Earlier, on May 13, Doosan Vina shipped the first batch of boiler pressure components using waste-to-energy technology to a power plant in Fushimi in Kyoto.
Since the beginning of this year, it has delivered over 260 batches of steel products weighing 13,000 tonnes to Thailand, Japan, and the domestic market./.