Hanoi (VNA) – Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam (Doosan Vina) is projected to complete order for components of biomass power plants using the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology to Japan’s Sodegaura Biomass Power Plant by February.

Doosan Vina signed the Sodegaura Biomass Power project with Chiyoda Corporation (Japan) in August 2018. A total of 3,093 tonnes of boiler structural components and steel equipment has been shipped to the project.

Located in Chiba prefecture, the 75-MW Sodegaura is the largest capacity biomass firing plant in Japan, which is set to come into stream by July 2022.

Doosan Vina received its investment certificate in 2006 which licensed the company to operate a heavy industrial complex in the Dung Quat Economic Zone for 70 years.

The 300-million-USD investment specialises in the manufacture of heavy industrial equipment such as boilers for power plants, cranes for container handling at ports, desalination plants, and some other key mechanical products./.