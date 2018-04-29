Rubber latex being harvested by workers at Binh Phuoc province-based Dong Phu Rubber Co, an affiliate of the Vietnam Rubber Group (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Director of Dong Phu Rubber Technology Jsc Dam Duy Thao has said the company plans to ship its wholly Vietnamese natural products to Russia, European and American markets apart from traditional markets of China and Cambodia.



The company will continue renovating technology and assembly lines to improve product quality while doubling its capacity to meet demand at home and abroad.



Its plants use modern assembly lines and technologies from Germany, Malaysia in closed process, from cultivation, exploitation to processing. They all meet ISO 9001:2015 quality management, ISO 14001:2015 environment management and OHSAS 18001:2007 occupational health and safety management standards.



Not only manufacturing mattresses, rubber pillows, they also churn out sofas, beds, pillow covers with seven domestic showrooms and 350 agents in 50 cities and provinces nationwide.



Dorufoam also has a sole distributor in the Chinese province of Shandong and another in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with export turnover of over 150,000 USD per year.



To expand markets, it has partnered with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s CJ Group to sell products online and export to markets in which CJ has branches.-VNA