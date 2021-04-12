Dossiers from Hanoi candidates for 15th NA election counted
The Hanoi Election Committee has handed over 72 dossiers from candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and 188 dossiers from candidates for the election of deputies to the municipal People’s Council in the 2021-2026 tenure to the city’s Fatherland Front Committee.
Chairwoman of Hanoi's Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Lan Huong speaks at the first consultation conference (Photo: VNA)
According to the city’s Fatherland Front Committee, of these, six candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th NA and 11 for the election of deputies to the 16th municipal People’s Council withdrew their candidacy.
Of the 2,060 candidates for district-level People’s Councils, 41 have withdrawn their dossiers. Meanwhile, as many as 121 out of 21,399 people withdrew their candidacy for commune-level People’s Councils.
The city’s Fatherland Front Committee reported that as of April 2, a total of 1,592 conferences for collecting comments and confidence votes from constituents had been held, or 33.24 percent of the plan.
Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure have been implemented in accordance with relevant laws and documents.
As planned, the city’s Fatherland Front Committee will hold the third consultation conference from April 14-16 to prepare the lists of qualified candidates for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and the 16th People’s Council of Hanoi./.