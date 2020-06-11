A shrine dedicated to the holy lady of Mount Sam in An Giang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to work with relevant agencies on the preparation of dossiers on two of Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritages for UNESCO recognition.

They are Mo Muong prayer singing in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh and Via Ba Chua Xu festival in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

According to folk culture researchers, Mo is used by Muong ethnic people to practice a variety of rituals in daily life.

Mo Muong has a long-lasting life because it comprises all folk cultural values of the ethnic Muong people, including fork literature, folk singing, folk rituals telling about people’s knowledge and behavior.

Mo Muong is the essence of experience in labour, production, cultural behavior and philosophy of life, reflecting the love of life, people and hometown. It shows the courage and personality of the Muong ethnic people and land of Muong Hoa Binh. Mo Muong reflects the characteristics, the soul and moral principles of the Muong ethnic minority people.

For generations, Muong people have preserved, passed down and promoted Mo Muong values in a sustainable manner, giving vitality and inspiring capability of the intangible cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the Via Ba Chua Xu spiritual festival honours the holy lady of Mount Sam in An Giang’s Chau Doc city.

The festival annually takes place from the 22nd to the 27th of the fourth lunar month.

The event goes through a number of rituals, most importantly the rite of statue bathing on the opening day.

According to a popular mythology, the goddess statue was discovered on the top of Mount Sam, and then carried to the foot of the mountain, where she has been housed and worshipped until today.

The festival also features a range of cultural activities, including musical concerts, a dragon-dance performance and a boat race.

It was recognised as a national intangible heritage in late 2014./.