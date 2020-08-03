Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Heavy rains killed at least two persons in the northern province of Quang Ninh as of 5pm on August 3, reported the Office of the Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control.

In the central province of Thanh Hoa, downpours also left several villages isolated and caused landslides in Quan Son district.

Hoa Binh, Yen Bai and Nghe An provinces also suffered heavy material losses.

Affected cities and provinces were asked to seriously follow the Prime Minister’s Dispatch No.1021/CD-TTg dated August 1 and Document No.297/VPTT dated August 3 of the office to actively cope with flash floods and landslides in the north./.