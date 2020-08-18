Society Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing that led to the death of a Vietnamese fisherman, according to the ministry’s spokeswoman.

Society National archive centre on population debuts The national archive centre on population debuted during a ceremony held by the Ministry of Public Security on August 17.

Society Heavy downpours wreak havoc in northern localities Current torrential rains are causing human and asset losses in various northern localities, according to the Office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.