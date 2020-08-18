Downpour-triggered landslide kills one in Lai Chau
One man lost his life on late August 17 in a landside triggered by torrential rains in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.
Part of a road eroded following incessant torrential rains in Lai Chau province (Photo: VNA)
Lai Chau (VNA) – One man lost his life on late August 17 in a landside triggered by torrential rains in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.
Vice Chairman of the Tam Duong People’s Committee Tran Van Sung said the mountain landslide, following incessant rains for the last two days, in Ho Thau village of Ho Thau commune pushed away a field-watching hut, killing a 44-year-old man of the Dao ethnic group sleeping there.
Notified of the incident, local authorities deployed personnel to search for the victim, finding him dead about 100m away from the landslide site on August 18 morning.
Landsides have also caused property losses of about 1 billion VND (43,300 USD) in Ho Thau commune.
As widespread rains still continue in Lai Chau province, local rivers, streams and reservoirs are swelling, posing risks of more landslides and flash floods./.