Dozens wounded from oil tanker explosion in central Thailand on January 17 (Photo: laprensalatina)

Hanoi (VNA) - An oil tanker explosion in central Thailand's Samut Songkhram province on January 17 injured dozens of people.

According to the Thai national daily Matichon, the explosion occurred at around 9:15 am local time when the tanker docked at a shipyard on Mae Klong River in Muang district exploded and caused a fire.

Several workers are reportedly missing and houses were damaged after the explosion.

Rescuers are trying to control the fire and evacuate the injured./.