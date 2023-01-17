Dozens wounded from oil tanker explosion in central Thailand
An oil tanker explosion in central Thailand's Samut Songkhram province on January 17 injured dozens of people.
Dozens wounded from oil tanker explosion in central Thailand on January 17 (Photo: laprensalatina)
According to the Thai national daily Matichon, the explosion occurred at around 9:15 am local time when the tanker docked at a shipyard on Mae Klong River in Muang district exploded and caused a fire.
Several workers are reportedly missing and houses were damaged after the explosion.
Rescuers are trying to control the fire and evacuate the injured./.