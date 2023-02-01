Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong-un is welcomed at Dong Dang station, Lang Son province, on the occasion of his official friendship visit to Vietnam in 2019. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Radio Voice of Korea on February 1 broadcast an article, highlighting the unchanged friendship relationship over the time with Vietnam on the occasion of the 73rd founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Vietnam (January 31, 1950 - 2023).



The article emphasised that the establishment of diplomatic relations between the DPRK and Vietnam reflected the common aspiration of the two countries’ people, which was to fight against imperialism, and strengthen solidarity and friendship in the common struggle for socialism, independence and self-reliance.



The DPRK-Vietnam relationship has developed to a new height, the article noted.

In 2022, leaders of the two countries exchanged congratulatory messages to each other on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of the DPRK, and the 77th anniversary of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam).



The traditional friendship between the two countries will continue to develop in the coming time, in line with the interests of their people, the article said.



The people of the DPRK attach great importance to the friendship relationship with Vietnam, it added./.