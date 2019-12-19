Health Vietnam wants WHO’s support to better healthcare system: Deputy PM Vietnam hopes to receive further assistance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to improve the country’s healthcare system, including disease prevention, primary health care and building healthcare law, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Health HCM City fosters development of smart healthcare Ho Chi Minh City has invested extensively in smart healthcare development, with a focus on healthcare big data platform and the use of information technology in hospital management and expertise management, said a municipal health official.

Health Abuse of health service still a challenge: experts Despite the number of people covered by health insurance rising in Vietnam, the abuse of health services and the health insurance fund is still a challenge for the country.