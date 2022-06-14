Draft law on democracy implementation puts people at centre
Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators on June 14 scrutinised the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level, which, the drafting agency said, puts people at the centre.
They reached high consensus on the need to adopt the law, and discussed ways to improve the quality, harmony and feasibility of its regulations.
Some suggested more attention to heads of residential areas and villages, and working groups of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and consideration of the implementation of democracy in both State-owned and non-State enterprises.
Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra said the law deals with the links between the practice of democracy, and enhancing the rule of law and ensuring social disciplines.
Democracy should go with livelihood, education and social welfare of people in order to boost socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security, she continued.
As the bill is associated with many existing laws, overlaps should be avoided, she said, urging the compiling agency to ensure that the document is feasible, pragmatic and accessible.
Tra said her ministry will continue to coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, socio-political organisations, experts and scientists to perfect the draft law.
The working session was part of the 19-day third sitting of the 15th National Assembly, which will conclude this week./.