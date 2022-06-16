Participating deputies vote on a draft resolution on piloting vocational training outside prisons for inmates (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) adopted two laws and a resolution in the morning of June 16, the last day of its third sitting in Hanoi.



A total of 469 out of the 474 deputies casting their ballots agreed to pass the revised Law on Insurance Business, which will come into force on January 1, 2023.



The lawmakers also passed the amendments to the Law on Intellectual Property with 95.58 percent of votes in favour. The revised law will start to take effect on January 1, 2023.



The NA voted on a draft resolution on piloting vocational training outside prisons for inmates, with 93.78 percent of deputies saying “yes”.



The resolution will come into force on September 1 and the pilot will be carried out in five years.



It stipulates the pilot model of organising labour activities, job orientations and vocational training outside prisons for inmates under the Ministry of Public Security, with prisons allowed to pilot cooperation with domestic organisations for such activities./.