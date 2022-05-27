Politics Vietnam, Algeria agree on measures to foster cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Secretary General of Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad Chakib Rachid Kaid on May 27 agreed on measures to improve the efficiency of cooperation between the two countries, making it match their political ties and massive potential.

Politics Draft laws continue dominating NA session Legislators further discussed draft laws on the fifth day of the 15th National Assembly’s third session on May 27, which was broadcast live on the NA’s television channel.

Politics Sandra Scagliotti re-appointed Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Turin Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung on May 26 presented Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son’s decision to re-appoint Sandra Scagliotti as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Turin.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 27.