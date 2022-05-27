Draft revised law on domestic violence control submitted to parliament
Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh delivers a verification report on the draft revised Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control on May 27. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The draft revised Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control was submitted to the National Assembly (NA) at its ongoing third session in Hanoi on May 27.
Authorised by the Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung presented the proposal, noting that after nearly 15 years of enforcement, the law has helped improve public awareness of domestic violence prevention and control, thus protecting victims, dealing with domestic violence and legal violations, and improving gender equality in families.
However, despite certain achievements, domestic violence remains a problem.
Given this, the amendments aim to improve regulations so as to better protect human rights under the 2013 Constitution, enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of State and social institutions as well as families’ role in this issue, thereby upholding sound traditional cultural values and boosting socio-economic development in the new context, said Hung.
Containing six chapters with 62 articles, the draft revised law focuses on measures for preventing domestic violence and protecting and assisting victims, coordination mechanisms and conditions for implementing domestic violence prevention and control, and the encouragement of private participation.
Delivering the verification report, Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh said the committee agrees on the need to revise the law and on the scope of revision.
It asked the drafting body to continue taking into account human rights, especially the rights of women, children, the elderly, the disabled, victims’ aspirations, citizens’ rights, cultural factors and psychological features of different groups of people, as well as identities of regions and ethnic groups while drafting amendments.
The drafting body has complied the rules on gender mainstreaming and gender equality promotion during the lawmaking process, Anh noted, requesting it push ahead with this move to fine-tune the draft./.