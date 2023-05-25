Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Nghe An province needs to grow stronger: Party leader Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong called the central province of Nghe An a development engine of the north-central region, and stressed that the locality should grow stronger, while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on May 25.

Politics Vietnam ready for joint work to maintain global peace, stability: Minister The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security is ready to share experience with law enforcement agencies and international organisations to achieve sustainable socio-economic development, contributing to maintaining stability and peace globally, regionally, and within each nation, said Minister Gen. To Lam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.