Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Third working day of 15th National Assembly's third session The third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) entered the third sitting day on March 25 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Deputies debate revision of Law on Medical Examination and Treatment Legislators debated a report on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment on May 25 during the ongoing third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Vietnam contributes to building foundation for Asia’s future: ambassador Vietnam’s attendance at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA) demonstrates the country as a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community.