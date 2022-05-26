Draft revision to cinematography law debated
The 15th National Assembly heard a report on and debated the draft Law on Cinematography (amended) in the afternoon of May 25 as part of its ongoing third session.
Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Presenting the report, Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh said the draft revised law delivers clearer contents on the State’s responsibilities and the participation of organisations and individuals, while amending a number of regulations on film industry development.
It specifies that the ratio of foreign investors' capital contribution to Vietnamese cinema establishments for the production, distribution and dissemination of films does not exceed 51 percent of the charter capital to ensure compliance with international commitments and suitable for the specific factors of the industry, Vinh added.
Truong Trong Nghia, a deputy from Ho Chi Minh City, said the import of cultural products, including films, has short- and long-term negatives.
Some countries sponsor their cinematic industries to conquer the international market and in a few cases to serve political purposes and territorial sovereignty disputes, he noted.
Tran Khanh Thu from Thai Binh province, meanwhile, proposed adding a regulation that requires cinemas to be responsible for ensuring intellectual property rights for film producers.
Tran Van Tien from Vinh Phuc province recommended reconsidering the feasibility of classifying movies on television based on audience ages.
Participating deputies also opined on the distribution of films on cyberspace. They proposed tight regulations to prevent unhealthy and violent contents; and to require distributors to remove their films if necessary. They suggested the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism collaborate with the Ministry of Information and Communications to examine such online distribution./.