Business Vietnam Airlines Group to add over 300 domestic flights for upcoming Tet Vietnam Airlines Group which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) has announced an addition of over 66,200 seats, equivalent to more than 310 flights, for the peak Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 25 to February 24, 2024.

Business More incentives needed to raise competitiveness of logistics firms: Insiders The domestic logistics sector has made big strides over the past time, significantly contributing to national economic growth and generating jobs for labourers.

Business Affordable goods, sufficient supply ensured for Tet The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has ordered local firms to ensure sufficient supply of goods of affordable prices for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, as demand on this occasion is forecast to increase 10% from the same time last year.