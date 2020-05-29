Culture - Sports PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13 The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Culture - Sports AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

Culture - Sports AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently ran an article which spoke highly of the 2020 V.League as the domestic tourney is set to return on June 5.

Culture - Sports Sports administration prepares for SEA Games Federation’s meeting The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) on June 4 held a meeting to prepare for the upcoming session of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF).