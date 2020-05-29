Drama about post-war time staged
A scene in the play Dieu Con Lai (Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Drama Theatre)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The play Dieu Con Lai (Thing That Remains) about the life of the people and soldiers after the war is scheduled to be staged on May 29 at the Hanoi Opera House as an effort to bring cultural activities back to life.
Meritorious Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, vice director of the Vietnam Drama Theatre, said the artists are eager to perform again after the success of Benh Si (Egotism) by late playwright Luu Quang Vu on May 23.
“As a response to the call of Minister of Culture,Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien, the theatre hosted the performance of Egotism. The play received much attention and encouragement from the State leaders and audiences, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Minister Thien also enjoyed the play,” said Bac.
“While Egotism is a humorous play, Thing That Remains will move audiences as the life of people after the war was so hard and tragic, however they still attempted to overcome difficulties.”
“The play praises tolerance, kindness and people’s bravery,” Bac added.
The play is written by Nguyen Dang Chuong and directed by Kieu Minh Hieu.
Tran Huong Duong, director of the Department of Performing Arts, said he believed in the success of the play as the artists are very talented, they proved their skills in performing different genres such as comedy, tragedy and war-themed plays.
“From the script written by Chuong, Thing That Remains was performed in different forms such as play, tuong (classical drama) and cheo (traditional operetta),” said Duong.
“The moving play will bring audiences to tears,” he said.
Tickets cost 500,000 VND (about 22 USD) each and are available at the Hanoi Opera House.
The play Egotism will be performed again at the Vietnam Drama Theatre, 1 Trang Tien street on June 6./.