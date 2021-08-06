Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Young artists will have an opportunity to show their talents and creativity through a drawing contest about Hanoi.



The contest will last from August 6 to September 9, aiming to promote the title "Hanoi - Creative City" awarded by UNESCO in 2019.



It is organised by United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Human Settlement Program (UN-Habitat), and the Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) with the companionship of the Vietnam Local Artist Group (VLAG).



The contest is part of the Hanoi Rethink project initiated by UNESCO, UN-Habitat, and the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), with the support of SOVICO Group, to realise the city's commitments when joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.



According to UNESCO, the COVID-19 pandemic may limit the movement of people, but it cannot stop the flow of creativity. The drawing contest about Hanoi welcomes unique ideas from different visual arts forms such as painting, drawing and design. Entrants can freely express a Hanoi behind their artistic lens and emotions.



The winner will be awarded a cash prize of 10 million VND (438 USD). There will be four co-winners for second place, one voting prize and 24 prizes for outstanding works./.