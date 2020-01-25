Politics Top leader offers Tet greetings Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent best wishes to all of the Vietnamese people, both inside and outside the country, on the traditional Lunar New Year.

Politics Vietnam takes over Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Dang Xuan Dung took over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) from Philippine Ambassador Linglingay F. Lacanlale at a ceremony in the capital city on January 22.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on January 22 on the occasion of the traditional lunar New Year and the 90th founding anniversary of the Party (February 3).